The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Mali Obamsawin, Temecula Road + More

Temecula Road’s latest song will be stuck in your head for days, and fans of 2010’s country band Gloriana should love this fresh but familiar throwback sound.

Written by the duo's Emma Salute and Dawson Anderson alongside Chris Loocke and Corey Crowder, the feel-good number features delightfully layered rollicking drumbeats, vibrant bass lines, and fiddle solos, making it a boot-stomping earworm.

“Baby if you ain't getting ready to leave, is there another drink I can buy you? / Nobody's kissing them lips so sweet, I know somebody that'd like to / We can go fast as the horses run or slow as the float on a bayou / Baby we can go wherever you wanna end up, I just wanna end up by you,” Salute and Anderson sing in the exuberant singalong chorus. With its buoyant singalong chorus and witty wordplay, Temecula Road's latest offering is truly as a refreshing standout. Anyone else want to head to the "bayou"? -- Jeremy Chua