Accomplished singer-songwriter Valerie June's latest project will shine a new light on some of her favorite tracks from other iconic artists.

June's upcoming EP, Under Cover, is set for release on Aug. 26 via Fantasy Records. The eight-track project features an eclectic mix of songs hand-selected by the Tennessee native. Listeners will hear June's versions of Gillian Welch's "Look at Miss Ohio," Bob Dylan's "Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You" and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' "Into My Arms."

The EP also includes her stunning reimagined version of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed," which you can hear below:

This new EP follows up June's critically acclaimed 2021 album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, which was rereleased as a deluxe edition earlier this month. Her covers of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon,” which were featured on that deluxe edition, will also be included on June's upcoming EP.

Later this year, June is set to release her first children's book, in collaboration with celebrated Mexican-American artist Marce Avelar. Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele will be released via Jack White's Third Man Books later this year.



June has a busy touring schedule set for the coming months, with appearances scheduled for the inaugural Palomino Fest on July 9, Newport Folk Festival on July 24 and XpoNential Music Festival on Sept. 17. You can find a full list of her upcoming tour dates and additional ticketing information at Valerie June's official website.

Valerie June, Under Cover Track List:

1. “Pink Moon” (Nick Drake)

2. “Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star)

3. “Look At Miss Ohio” (Gillian Welch)

4. “Godspeed” (Frank Ocean)

5. “Imagine” (John Lennon)

6. “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home” (Joe South)

7. “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” (Bob Dylan)

8. “Into My Arms” (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)