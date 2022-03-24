The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sam Outlaw, Valerie June and More

Jaime Wyatt dances around her home, gets a tarot card reading and goes roller skating in the newly released music video for “Need Shelter,” her contribution to last November’s tribute album Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal. The song touches on feeling misunderstood and confused by the world around him with a chorus that sings “I don't need a hand but I do need shelter / I've been running wide awake too long / So if you take a chance on a two-time user / Never again will you be left alone.”

Casal, a longtime member of Ryan Adams and the Cardinals and the Chris Robinson Brotherhood along with being a sought after session musician, died by suicide in August 2019 at the age of 50. -- Matt Wickstrom