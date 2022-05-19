The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Valerie June, The Local Honeys + More

The Local Honeys’ Linda Jean Stokley sings of animal husbandry growing up on a farm in Eastern Kentucky on “Dead Horses,” the first single from the band’s self-titled La Honda Records debut coming July 15. Produced by Jesse Wells — the duo’s former professor at Morehead State University and a current member of Tyler Childers’ backing band The Food Stamps — the song features an infectious interplay between guitar and banjo as Stokley alludes to us all just being animals with slightly different hides, singing “I never got used to watching horses die / They die badly, it has kept me up at night / I never got used to watching horses die / Count my pretty ponies / When I greet the morning light.” -- Matt Wickstrom