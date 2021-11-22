Lyle Lovett Announces Extensive 2022 Acoustic Tour

Accomplished singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett is hitting the road again in 2022. The Texas native is set to perform a stripped-down acoustic tour beginning in January.

Lovett's trek across the southern U.S. will begin on January 25, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. before heading up the eastern coast. He'll stop in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee before heading back down through Georgia before additional dates in Florida. He'll also visit multiple venues in Alabama and Arkansas before returning to Texas for gigs in Galveston, New Braunfels, Waco and Dallas.

Fans can expect an intimate and conversational setting for the tour dates, which will include previews of new songs from Lovett's upcoming album, expected to be released in May. The acoustic tour will also coincide with a very special career mile marker for Lovett. In March, he'll release a special 30th anniversary re-release of his best selling album Joshua Judges Ruth on vinyl.

“It doesn’t seem possible that was 30 years ago,” Lovett said in a statement. “I never dreamed in 1976 when I was 18 and first started performing that in 2022 I’d still be able to do something for a living I love this much. It’s thanks to the people who keep showing up, who keep buying my records and who’ve supported my livestreams during the pandemic. I’m grateful to them, and I want to do my best for them every time.”

Tickets for many of Lovett's 2022 tour dates are on sale now. You can find full information on ticketing at his official website.

Lyle Lovett, 2022 Acoustic Tour Dates:

January 25, 2022 — Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Centers Steinmetz Hall

February 26, 2022 — Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

February 27, 2022 —Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

February 28, 2022 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Sander Center for the Performing Arts

March 1, 2022 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Gaillard Center

March 2, 2022 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Bijou Theatre

March 3, 2022 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 4, 2022 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Walker Theatre

March 6, 2022 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Opry Theater

March 7, 2022 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Knight Theater- Levine Center for the Arts

March 8, 2022 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

March 10, 2022 — Albany, Ga. @ Albany Municipal Auditorium

March 12, 2022 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre

March 13, 2022 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre

March 14, 2022 — Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker

March 15, 2022 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 16, 2022 — Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theater

March 17, 2022 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Lyric Theatre

March 18, 2022 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Lyric Theatre

March 19, 2022 — Germantown, Tenn. @ Germantown Performing Arts Center

March 21, 2022 — Jackson, Miss. @ Thalia Mara Hall

March 22, 2022 — Fort Smith, Ark. @ ArcBest Performing Arts Center

March 23, 2022 — Eureka Springs, Ark. @ The Auditorium

March 25, 2022 — Galveston, Texas @ The Grand 1894 Opera House

March 26, 2022 — Galveston, Texas @ The Grand 1894 Opera House

March 27, 2022 — New Braunfels, Texas @ Gruene Hall

March 28, 2022 — Waco, Texas @ Waco Hall

April 8, 2022 — Dallas, Texas @ The Majestic Theatre

April 9, 2022 — Dallas, Texas @ The Majestic Theatre