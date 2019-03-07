The Boot News Roundup: Trisha Yearwood Hosting New SiriusXM Radio Show + More

Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Trisha Yearwood has launched a new satellite radio show. According to a press release, Trisha's Cafe is a weekly show that "combines her love for food and music," each episode will take an in-depth look at five different songs — positioned as an appetizer, today’s special, the main course, a cocktail and a dessert — from both current stars and up-and-comers. Trisha's Cafe airs on SiriusXM's The Garth Channel on Mondays at 5PM ET, with re-airings on Wednesdays at 1PM ET, Fridays at 9AM ET, Saturdays at 3PM ET and Sundays at 8PM ET.

Michael Buckner, Getty Images

Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin and Buddy Guy are 2019's Austin City Limits Hall of Fame inductees, the Hall of Fame's sixth class. Lovett has appeared on ACL more than any other artist except for Willie Nelson, while Colvin and Guy have each headlined the show three times; they will join the ACL Hall of Fame during a star-studded ceremony on Oct. 24 in Austin, Texas. “Lyle, Shawn and Buddy share not only a long history with ACL, but a musical kinship with each other,” says Austin City Limits executive producer Terry Lickona. “They are each uniquely talented, and together, they represent the legacy that has helped ACL thrive for four and a half decades.”

Getty Images for Stagecoach

Ashley McBryde is headed overseas this fall for a European tour! According to UK country music blog Your Life in a Song, McBryde will kick off her four-show run on Sept. 27 at London, England's Shepherd's Bush Empire, with performances in Manchester, England; Glasgow, Scotland; and Dublin, Ireland, to follow. While she's in Europe, McBryde will also perform shows in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany. Tickets for the shows go on sale on March 8 via AXS.com.