Over the weekend, music fans converged on Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, for the kickoff of the 2022 Austin City Limits Festival. The long-running event, held over two consecutive weekends each year, consistently features an eclectic and carefully curated mixture of acts meant to appeal to a broad audience.

This year's roster of performers continued that tradition. On Oct. 7, the Chicks closed out the festival's first day with a fiery headlining performance in support of their 2020 record Gaslighter. Other highlights of the event's lead weekend included energizing performances from Kacey Musgraves, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Zach Bryan, Danielle Ponder and Asleep at the Wheel.

The fun will resume this Friday (Oct. 7) when those acts retake the stage for the festival's final three days. Lily Rose, Joshua Ray Walker, Elijah Wolf and Early James are among the acts also set to perform during weekend two of ACL Fest.

Although there is a waitlist for three-day passes, there are still a few ticketing options available for the event's final weekend. In the meantime, keep reading to see some of the best moments captured live during weekend one at ACL Fest 2022.