PHOTOS: The Chicks, Billy Strings + More Hit the Stage for Weekend One of ACL Fest 2022

PHOTOS: The Chicks, Billy Strings + More Hit the Stage for Weekend One of ACL Fest 2022

Taylor Regulski

Over the weekend, music fans converged on Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, for the kickoff of the 2022 Austin City Limits Festival. The long-running event, held over two consecutive weekends each year, consistently features an eclectic and carefully curated mixture of acts meant to appeal to a broad audience.

This year's roster of performers continued that tradition. On Oct. 7, the Chicks closed out the festival's first day with a fiery headlining performance in support of their 2020 record Gaslighter. Other highlights of the event's lead weekend included energizing performances from Kacey MusgravesNathaniel Rateliff and the Night SweatsBilly StringsZach BryanDanielle Ponder and Asleep at the Wheel.

The fun will resume this Friday (Oct. 7) when those acts retake the stage for the festival's final three days. Lily RoseJoshua Ray WalkerElijah Wolf and Early James are among the acts also set to perform during weekend two of ACL Fest. 

Although there is a waitlist for three-day passes, there are still a few ticketing options available for the event's final weekend. In the meantime, keep reading to see some of the best moments captured live during weekend one at ACL Fest 2022.

The Chicks, Billy Strings + More Hit the Stage for Weekend One of ACL Fest 2022

Some of the best and biggest artists from country, Americana, rock and beyond gathered for the first weekend of Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas. These snapshots capture some of the highlights from the jam-packed event, which included appearances from Zach Bryan, Asleep at the Wheel and more.
Filed Under: ACL Fest, Asleep at the Wheel, Austin City Limits, Austin City Limits Festival, Billy Strings, Kevin Morby, lil nas x, The Chicks, Zach Bryan
Categories: Alt-Country, Americana, Concert News, Country News, Galleries
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From TheBoot