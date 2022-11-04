Lyle Lovett will make his triumphant return to Austin City Limits on Saturday (Nov. 5), and Taste of Country and The Boot are giving you an exclusive first look at his performance.

The episode marks the Texas native and ACL Hall of Fame member's first headlining appearance on the ACL stage in 12 years. Even with that lengthy pause, Lovett remains only second to Willie Nelson in total performances on the Austin City Limits stage. His talents as a seasoned performer shine throughout his rendition of "12th of June," the title from his outstanding new record.

Propelled by a dreamy, intricately layered soundscape, Lovett gently reflects on a perfect moment that swept by far too fast.

"By the branch at San Jacinto / Play for me a happy tune," he sings. "Know of all the days I loved / I loved best the 12th of June."

Click below to watch Lovett perform "12th of June" live on the ACL stage:

This upcoming episode from ACL's Season 48 leans heavily on tracks from 12th of June, which marks Lovett's first new album in 10 years. With help from his acclaimed Large Band and longtime backing vocalist Francine Reed, Lovett creates a charming and captivating 10-song set that proves his staying power.

You can watch Lovett's full Austin City Limits performance on PBS when it premieres this Saturday at 9PM ET. Check local listings for details. Full episodes are available to stream online immediately after airing.