Watch Lyle Lovett Jam Out With Shawn Colvin + More at ACL Hall of Fame Honors [EXCLUSIVE]

A forthcoming special episode of Austin City Limits will air highlights from ACL's 2019 Hall of Fame Honors ceremony, an event that honored inductees Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin and Buddy Guy. Ahead of the broadcast, get a peek into one of the episode's most exciting team-ups, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

The clip shows Colvin performing her 1989 classic, "Diamond in the Rough." The song rounded out a discography-spanning set from the honoree, while features guest musicians such as I'm With Her's Sarah Jarosz and Jackson Browne. (Browne also inducted Colvin into the ACL Hall of Fame.) For "Diamond in the Rough," however, Colvin treats the audience to a special surprise, welcoming Lovett to the stage to duet with her on the song.

With Lovett contributing vocal harmonies, Colvin leads an all-star pack of artists through the song, which has come to be one of her defining hits. A-List musicians like Larry Klein and Steuart Smith are also among those performing in the clip.

Each of the three honorees take the stage during the special ACL episode. After Colvin's set kicks things off, the event goes on to spotlight performances from Buddy Guy (with help from guests musicians like Shemekia Copeland and Jimmy Vaughan. Lovett and his Large Band return to the stage for the end of the evening, and host Robert Earl Keen helms the festivities from start to finish.

Viewers can watch highlights of the 6th annual ACL Hall of Fame ceremony during the Dec. 28, 2019 episode of the show. Be sure to tune in to PBS to watch. For more information, visit acltv.com.