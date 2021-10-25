Scotty McCreery is hitting the road in 2022. The country star has announced his 2022 Same Truck Tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.

McCreery will begin his Same Truck Tour on Jan. 20; fittingly, he'll begin the trek in Raleigh, N.C., just north of his hometown of Garner. The tour also includes stops in New York, Michigan, Colorado and elsewhere, and will keep McCreery on the road through late February.

King Calaway will open all of McCreery's 2022 concerts, with Tenille Arts, Callista Clark and Kameron Marlowe each also acting as support on select dates. Says McCreery, “I am looking forward to kicking off 2022 with my Same Truck Tour ... It’s gonna be a great way to start the new year!”

Tickets for McCreery's 2022 Same Truck Tour will go on sale on Friday (Oct. 29) at 10AM local time. Visit ScottyMcCreery.com for full details.

Scotty McCreery, 2022 Same Truck Tour Dates:

Jan. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz*~

Jan. 21 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Hall*~

Jan. 22 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine*~

Jan. 27 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount^~

Jan. 28 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Orange County Fair Speedway^~

Jan. 29 — Bensalem, Pa. @ Parx Casino – Xcite Center^~

Feb. 3 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theater#~

Feb. 4 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort Casino Island Event Center#~

Feb. 5 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District#~

Feb. 10 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit#~

Feb. 11 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection#~

Feb. 12 — Warren, Ohio @ W.D. Packard Music Hall#~

Feb. 17 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Feb. 18 — Denver, Colo. @ The Grizzly Rose

Feb. 19 — Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

* Kameron Marlowe as support

~ King Calaway as support

^ Callista Clark as support

# Tenille Arts as support

