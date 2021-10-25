Brandi Carlile has announced tour plans for 2022. The singer-songwriter will hit the road for her Beyond These Silent Days Tour in June.

After teasing the news with commercials during Saturday Night Live on Saturday night (Oct. 23), during which Carlile made her first-ever appearance as the late-night sketch comedy television show's musical guest, Carlile announced her Beyond These Silent Days Tour on Monday (Oct. 25). The trek takes its name from her newest album, In These Silent Days, which arrived on Oct. 1.

Carlile will begin her Beyond These Silent Days Tour on June 11, at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Wash., her home state. She's also announced 10 additional shows — in Nashville, Tenn.; Chicago, Ill.; Boston, Mass., and elsewhere — as part of the tour. A full list of stops is below; a tweet from Carlile about the tour promises "special guests," who have yet to be announced.

Tickets for Carlile's 2022 Beyond These Silent Days Tour will go on sale on Friday (Oct. 29) at 10AM local time, but those signed up for her newsletter by 5PM PT on Tuesday (Oct. 26) will have pre-sale access. Visit BrandiCarlile.com for more details.

Carlile's 2022 tour calendar also includes three festival stops: at California's Stagecoach Festival, Florida's Moon Crush and Carlile's own Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in early February. Prior to the end of 2021, she'll play New York City's famed Carnegie Hall, on Nov. 6.

Brandi Carlile's 2022 Beyond These Silent Days Tour Dates:

June 11 — George, Wash. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

July 8-9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 30 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcell Energy Center

Aug. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 18 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 9-10 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 22 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden

