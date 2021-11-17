Billy Strings Extends Headlining Tour Into 2022

Billy Strings is set to continue his extensive headlining tour in 2022. After selling out almost every scheduled concert date in November and December, the 29-year-old Grammy Award winner is set to visit even more cities next year.

The acclaimed guitarist and singer-songwriter will kick things off on Feb. 3 in Port Chester, N.Y. with four nights scheduled at The Capitol Theatre before heading to North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Arizona. In March, he'll perform three consecutive concerts in Madison, Wisc. before heading to Ohio for stops in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Billy Strings is currently touring in support of his latest album Renewal, which was features 16 new tracks that infuse elements of psych, metal and rock with traditional bluegrass. Produced by Jonathan Wilson and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, Renewal stands as one of his most impressive and innovative records to date.

Tickets for Billy Strings' newly announced 2022 tour dates will go on-sale this Friday (Nov. 19) at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can find more information on ticketing at his official website.

Billy Strings, 2022 Tour Dates: