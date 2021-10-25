Maddie & Tae Are CMT’s 2022 Next Women of Country Tour Headliners
Maddie & Tae are hitting the road with an entourage of powerful women in 2022. The duo have been announced as the headliners of the next CMT Next Women of Country Tour.
The 2022 trek is officially named the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour, and it'll see the pair will leading a run of shows designed to showcase some of the brightest and best women in the country music genre. The tour will begin on Jan. 6 in Oklahoma City, Okla., then head to places including Houston, Texas; Boston, Mass.; New York City and, of course, Nashville, before concluding in Atlanta, Ga., in mid-February.
Joining the “Girl in a Country Song” singers for the trek are Callista Clark and Sacha, both fairly new players in the country music scene who are making names for themselves as rising stars. The full list of 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour dates is below.
Tickets for the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour will be available on Friday (Oct. 29). Previous artists who have been part of a CMT Next Women of Country Tour include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Ashley McBryde.
2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour Dates:
Jan. 6 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Town Theatre
Jan. 7 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Jan. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Jan. 13 — New York City @ Gramercy Theatre
Jan. 14 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Jan. 15 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jan. 19 — San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach
Jan. 20 — West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Roxy
Jan. 21 — San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo Rio
Jan. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Feb. 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at the Intersection
Feb. 4 — Bloomington, Ind. @ The Castle Theater
Feb. 5 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
Feb. 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Feb. 11 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center
Feb. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
