Chris Janson Announces 2022 Halfway to Crazy Tour

Chris Janson's high-energy show will roll through midwest and along the east coast in early 2022. The "Bye Mom" singer just announced that the Halfway to Crazy Tour will begin on Feb. 10.

Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt will join Janson for 14 shows, including a stop at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on March 10. The full list of tour dates is below.

A press release points out that Janson will have new music to share with fans when the tour begins as his next studio album is due in early 2022. Talking to Taste of Country last month, he teased the album.

"There’s two duets," he says, "but one in particular, the one that I really can’t talk about, I’ll give you a bit of a teaser: Multiple Entertainer of the Years, a very current and globally recognized, giant artist. Turns out to be a new friend of mine and a fishing buddy. That’s all I’ll say."

"Bye Mom" was inspired by co-writer Brandon Kinney's late mother and, Janson says, has quickly become the song he hears about most from fans and followers on social media. The number of stories and their collective weight doesn't bother him.

"I almost feel a duty, honestly,” Janson says. "I came home the other night after having a moment with some friends, and I told [my wife] Kelly, I said, ‘I think God has a greater purpose in my life.'"

Chris Janson's Halfway to Crazy Tour Dates:

Feb. 10 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center - Five Flags Arena

Feb. 11 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyte Sherman Place

Feb. 12 — Dodge City, Kan. @ United Wireless Arena

Feb. 17 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 18 — Stamford, Ct. @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 24 — Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre

Feb. 25 — West Plains, Mo. @ West Plains Civic Center

Feb. 26 — Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount

March 4 — Canton, Ohio @ Canton Palace Theatre

March 5 — Johnston City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center

March 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

March 12 — Greensburg, Pa. @ The Palace Theatre

March 25 — Zanesville, Ohio @ Secrest Auditorium

April 16 — Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall