Ray Fulcher Signs Record Deal With Black River Entertainment

Ray Fulcher, a singer and songwriter best known for penning a number of Luke Combs hits, has signed a record deal of his own. He'll be working with Black River Entertainment, the Nashville-based label announced on Wednesday (Feb. 17).

"I always knew I didn't want to sign anywhere unless they really believed in our music and vision as much as we did ourselves. They had to really get the songs and what we wanted to do with them, and believe that I was the guy to carry them to the masses," Fulcher shares in a press release. "With Black River, we have gotten all that and more ... and the more I've gotten to know the people, the more I see what a great group of not just professionals they are, but humans. Just felt like a real easy decision."

A Harlem, Ga., native, Fulcher is a 2014 University of Georgia graduate who headed to Nashville shortly after college. He's co-written Luke Combs' No. 1 singles "When It Rains It Pours," "Even Though I'm Leaving," "Does to Me" (featuring Eric Church, who inspired Fulcher to get into music) and "Lovin' on You."

In 2021, Fulcher is gearing up to release his debut full-length album, produced by Jonathan Singleton, and (hopefully, pending the status of the pandemic) head out on the road again with Combs. In January, The Boot named him a 2021 Artist to Watch.

Black River Entertainment is also home to Kelsea Ballerini, who's been with the label since the start of her career in 2014. The label has both a Christian music-focused division and an Americana-leaning one, the latter of which is the home of the duo Carolina Story.