Who Is Ray Fulcher? 5 Things You Need to Know

You may not have heard Ray Fulcher's voice yet, but you’ve heard his songs -- especially if you’re a diehard Luke Combs fan. But with a newly inked record deal with Black River Entertainment, the singer and songwriter is poised to impress with his debut album.

Fulcher grew up in Harlem, Ga., on a steady diet of country greats; you'll hear their influence in his traditional-style music, in fact. It’s the wit in his lyrics that gives Fulcher’s music a modern edge, though.

Read on for five things you need to know about Fulcher, so you can brag you were already listening to him early on: