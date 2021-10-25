Ashley McBryde has added 18 more stops to her This Town Talks Tour. The trek, which was originally scheduled to wrap up in mid-January, will now keep the singer and songwriter on the road through early April.

McBryde's newly announced This Town Talks Tour dates include shows in Knoxville, Tenn.; Milwaukee, Wisc.; and Wichita, Kan., among other locations. Rising artist Ashland Craft will open all of the just-announced shows.

A full list of McBryde's 2022 This Town Talks Tour dates, including previously announced stops, is below. She also has several shows scheduled for November and December.

Tickets for McBryde's newly announced concerts will go on sale on Friday (Oct. 29) at 10AM local time, though Trybe fan club members will have pre-sale access on Tuesday (Oct. 26) at 10AM local time. Visit AshleyMcBryde.com for full details.

Ashley McBryde, 2022 This Town Talks Tour Dates:

Jan. 6 — Louisville, Ky. @ Brown Theatre~+

Jan. 7 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre~+

Jan. 8 — Richmond, Va. @ The National~+

Jan. 13 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live~^

Jan. 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore~^

Jan. 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater~^

Jan. 27 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa^

Jan. 28 — Durham, N.C. @ The Carolina Theatre^

Jan. 29 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall^

Feb. 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone^

Feb. 11 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre^

Feb. 12 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City^

Feb. 17 — Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Moon

Feb. 18 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate^

Feb. 19 — Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center^

Feb. 24 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place^

Feb. 25 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Pabst Theater^

Feb. 26 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theater^

March 24 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater^

March 25 — Clear Lake, Iowa @ Surf Ballroom^

March 26 — Springfield, Ill. @ Boondocks^

April 7 — Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live^

April 8 — Wichita, Kan. @ Orpheum Theatre^

April 9 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral^

~ previously announced and on sale now

+ Priscilla Block as support

^ Ashland Craft as support

All of 2021's Country Tours: