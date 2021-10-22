Jessie James Decker has announced a full scale tour for next spring. Her 2022 The Woman I've Become Tour includes 24 stops across the country.

Decker and opening act Adam Doleac will begin on April 14 in Detroit and stay on the road through early June, finishing at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, the city in which Decker's husband — NFL wide receiver Eric Decker — played half of his career.

An April 28 show at the Ryman Auditorium and two others at the House of Blues in Boston and Houston stand out as highlights.

The tour is named after Decker's just-released EP, The Woman I've Become. Describing the EP as a transition from young girl to woman, the singer, entrepreneur and reality television star delivers seven songs, including two she helped write. Maren Morris and Tenille Townes are among the other writers credited on the album.

Decker's last album was a collection of holiday songs called On This Holiday, released in 2018.

Warner Music Nashville

Jessie James Decker's The Woman I've Become Tour Dates:

April 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ the Fillmore

April 15 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

April 16 — Toronto, Ont. @ History

April 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

April 29 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

April 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

May 1 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ the Rave

May 5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theater

May 6 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

May 12 — Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

May 13 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 14 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 15 — Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

May 19 — Baton Rouge, La. @ The Texas Club Baton Rouge

May 20 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

May 21 — Dallas, Texas @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

May 22 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

May 26 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

May 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

May 29 — San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

June 3 — Sandy, Utah @ Sandy Amphitheater

June 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom