The Boot News Roundup: Shooter Jennings Producing Guns N’ Roses Member’s Solo Album + More

Shooter Jennings is producing Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan's forthcoming solo album. McKagan recorded the album, set for release next year, alongside Jennings at Echo Park, Calif.'s Station House Studios. "I met Duff right after I moved to Los Angeles nearly 20 years ago. I was such a massive Guns N' Roses fan when I was younger. I'd say that they had a lot to do with me even moving to LA. But there was some kind of magnetic force I guess that kept us orbiting each other over the years," Jennings says in a statement. "When the idea of collaborating with him on this album came up, I was very eager to get the job as producer. I felt like the music this man made was part of the fabric of my own musical identity and that I would really love building a record with him." -- AM

Lower Broadway bars owned by Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Alan Jackson are part of an initiative to raise money for Nashville's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt this holiday season. Dubbed Jingle All the Broadway, the campaign has the bars and restaurants donating a portion of their proceeds through Christmas Day (Dec. 25); donations are also being accepted via text (send "JNGL" to 51555). -- AS

Minneapolis-bred Americana duo the Cactus Blossoms have announced plans to release a brand-new album. Titled Easy Way, the 10-song sophomore effort was produced by the duo, recorded at Chicago's Reliable Recorders and features tracks co-written by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The disc is due out on March 1, via the band's own label, Walkie Talkie Records. -- AM

Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and more artists are set to perform at the 32nd annual Tibet House U.S. benefit concert. The annual event, which benefits Tibet House's work to preserve Tibetan culture, will also feature performances from Margo Price, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, late night host Stephen Colbert and classical composer Philip Glass. Tickets for the concert, set for Feb. 7 at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall, are on sale now. -- AM

Now in their 48th year as a live act, the Marshall Tucker Band are headed out on tour in 2019. The Through Hell & High Water ... and Back Tour is set to kick off on Jan. 4 in Clearwater, Fla., and make stops in New York, California, Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Iowa. The band will also set sail on the 2019 Southern Rock Cruise this summer, and more dates are expected to be added to the tour in the coming weeks. -- AM

Jessie James Decker is headed out on tour in 2019. The artist has announced a 19-date trek that will kick off on April 12 at Denver, Colo.'s Ogden Theatre and make stops in Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon, Washington, Illinois and Canada before concluding in Houston, Texas, on June 1. -- AM

Winemaker Lot18 and Elvis Presley Enterprises have created a limited-edition wine, Elvis Horse Heaven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Presley's '68 Comeback Special television event. "Get all shook up by the flavors of black cherry, plum and savory herbs, grounded by concentration and balance — you won't be able to help falling in love with this red," a press release says of the wine, which is available at Lot18.com. -- AS