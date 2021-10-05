Dylan Scott Plans Livin’ My Best Life Headlining Tour for Early 2022

Dylan Scott will hit the road as a headlining act in 2022. The "Nobody" singer has announced his Livin' My Best Life Tour, a run that will kick off in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Feb. 24 and extend through the end of April.

It'll be a chance for Scott to take the stage as a headliner after serving as opening support for Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour throughout 2021 and joining Bryan's annual Farm Tour in the fall. He'll also have some new music under his belt, as he recently released a new single, "New Truck," as well as another new song, "Static."

The upcoming trek will be a tale of two Dylans: Up-and-comer Dylan Marlowe will join Scott as an opening act for all dates.

"I'm excited to finally headline in front of my fans," Scott explains in a statement. "Hopefully we've gained a lot of new ones over the past few months while being on tour with Luke. I'm bringing out a new artist named Dylan Marlowe who y'all are going to love! Ready to live my best life on the Livin' My Best Life Tour."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (Oct. 8), but those on Scott's fan email list have access to a special pre-sale as of Tuesday (Oct. 5). Visit the singer's website for more details.

Dylan Scott, 2022 Livin' My Best Life Tour Dates:

Feb. 24 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb. 25 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

Feb. 26 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's Hall

March 3 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland

March 4 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom,

March 5 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

March 10 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

March 11 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 12 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

March 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

March 18 -- New Haven, Conn. @ Toad's Place

March 19 -- Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

March 24 -- North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

March 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

March 26 -- Isle of Palms, S.C. @ The Windjammer

March 31 -- Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House & Event Xenter

Apr. 1 -- Salt Late City, Utah @ The Depot

Apr. 7 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Apr. 8 -- San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

Apr. 9 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

Apr. 28 -- Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues Boston

Apr. 29 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

