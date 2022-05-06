Dylan Scott and Jimmie Allen have teamed up for a new song, “In Our Blood." Out now, the emotionally-driven track finds the singers offering a powerful message of unity by highlighting the inseparable traits that bind the human race.

Instead of easing listeners into the evocative narrative, the two country artists choose to dive straight into it right from the first verse as the haunting, "Two Black Cadillacs"-esque melody sets the stage.

“We all get born / Then we all get a name / Then we all get raised / Might not be the same / But we all got hearts and we all feel pain / Don't we? / We might do things In a different way / But we all want love / And we all need grace / Everybody bleeds red at the end of the day / Don't we?” Scott questions in the opening lines.

Allen joins in on the unabashedly honest chorus.

“It's stronger than the Mississippi / Thicker than water / Runnin' through the veins of / The sons and the daughters / Passed down from our mothers and our fathers’ blood / Yeah / Sins got washed by the Man on the cross / With it wars got fought, got won, got lost with it / We are who we are and we are / Because it's in our blood,” they proclaim with conviction over a chest-thumping production.

Ultimately, the Matt McGinn, David Fanning, and Brad Rempel-penned song illuminates the fact that in the world of shared human experiences, we can either be pattern breakers or conformists. But whatever we choose, and no matter how much we deviate from the norm, we can never run away from who we inherently are, because it’s "in our blood."

“No matter where you’re from, we got a lot in common. We all bleed red, we all want to love, [and] we all want to be successful. That’s what I love about this song. It’s a beautiful song,” Allen reflects in a behind-the-scenes clip.

“In Our Blood” is the latest preview of Scott’s upcoming sophomore album, Livin’ My Best Life. Due out August 5, the 16-track LP includes the earlier-released songs "Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl)," “Static,” its title track, and Scott’s current single, "New Truck."

Allen, on the other hand, is slated to drop his third studio album, Tulip Drive, on June 24. The project is named after the street his late grandmother grew up on. Its lead single, "Down Home," is out now.

