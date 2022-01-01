Dylan Scott’s Mother, Marty Lynn Robinson, Dies at 58

Dylan Scott and his family have suffered a deep personal loss this holiday season. The country singer's mother, Marty Lynn Robinson, died on Tuesday (Dec. 28) after an undisclosed illness, All Access reports. She was 58 years old.

According to her obituary, Robinson was a member of the Upper Room church in Bastrop, La. She died in Bastrop, where her funeral ceremony took place at the church on Thursday (Dec. 30).

"Her love for her family was only surpassed by her love for the Lord," her obituary states. "She loved to laugh and was a joy to all who knew her."

Robinson was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn and Prentice Takewell. In addition to her son Dylan and his wife, Blair, she is survived by her husband, Scotty Robinson; daughter Kata Cascio and her fiancé, Greg Culberson; sons Luke Cascio and his wife, Angie, and Logan Robinson and his wife, Skyler; sister Tracy Roark and her husband, David; brothers Timmy Takewell and Kelly Takewell; grandchildren Zavin Ray, Byntlee Dampier, Leighton Jackson, Baylor Jackson, Maddie Cascio, Lexi Cascio, Beckett Robinson, Finley Robinson, and Phoenix Robinson.

Dylan Scott shot to fame in country music in 2016 with his first No. 1 hit, "My Girl," which was inspired by his high school sweetheart, wife Blair. He's since scored additional hits with "Hooked" in 2017 and "Nobody" in 2020. Scott's current single at country radio is "New Truck," which is the first taste fans have had of a new project that has not yet been announced.

The 31-year-old singer has not commented on his mother's death via social media.