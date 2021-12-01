Keith Urban Announces the Speed of Now Tour for 2022
Keith Urban just revealed a massive list of tour dates for next summer. The Speed of Now Tour will crash America and Canada venues beginning on June 17, with North American dates extending into November.
More than 50 tour stops are listed on the singer's recently shared itinerary. Three nights in Las Vegas will serve as a warm-up for a tour that begins in Florida on June 17, but truly gets going on July 8 with back-to-back stops in Toronto, followed by a run along the East Coast and Ohio. Ingrid Andress will join the "Wild Hearts" singer as he touches both coasts and crisscrosses back again. A press release notes the dates include his first ever in Fort Worth, Texas, and Savannah, Ga.
Tickets for Urban's The Speed of Now Tour go on sale on Dec. 10. It's Urban's first tour launch in North America in four years, since the Graffiti U Tour began in 2018. A full list of tour dates is below.
Musically, the singer promises his catalog of hits, plus potential new music. "Wild Hearts" is his current radio single, from a still-unannounced project. The Speed of Now Part 1 was his last studio album, released in September of 2020. The 54-year-old stopped short of promising this new song would lead Part 2, however, telling Taste of Country he recorded and released the song without worrying about the packaging.
Keith Urban, The Speed of Now Tour Dates:
May 27 - 29 — Las Vegas @ Caesars Palace Colosseum
June 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8-9 — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 10 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 23 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 4-5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Aug. 6 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair
Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 27 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Sept. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah, @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 17 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Sept. 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Oct. 1 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 6 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Oct. 14 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 15 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 21 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 22 — Long Island, N.Y. @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park
Nov. 3 — Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center
Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Nov. 5 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Center