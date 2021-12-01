Keith Urban just revealed a massive list of tour dates for next summer. The Speed of Now Tour will crash America and Canada venues beginning on June 17, with North American dates extending into November.

More than 50 tour stops are listed on the singer's recently shared itinerary. Three nights in Las Vegas will serve as a warm-up for a tour that begins in Florida on June 17, but truly gets going on July 8 with back-to-back stops in Toronto, followed by a run along the East Coast and Ohio. Ingrid Andress will join the "Wild Hearts" singer as he touches both coasts and crisscrosses back again. A press release notes the dates include his first ever in Fort Worth, Texas, and Savannah, Ga.

Tickets for Urban's The Speed of Now Tour go on sale on Dec. 10. It's Urban's first tour launch in North America in four years, since the Graffiti U Tour began in 2018. A full list of tour dates is below.

Musically, the singer promises his catalog of hits, plus potential new music. "Wild Hearts" is his current radio single, from a still-unannounced project. The Speed of Now Part 1 was his last studio album, released in September of 2020. The 54-year-old stopped short of promising this new song would lead Part 2, however, telling Taste of Country he recorded and released the song without worrying about the packaging.

Keith Urban, The Speed of Now Tour Dates:

May 27 - 29 — Las Vegas @ Caesars Palace Colosseum

June 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8-9 — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 10 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 23 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4-5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Aug. 6 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair

Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 1 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Sept. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah, @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 17 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Oct. 1 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Oct. 14 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 15 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 22 — Long Island, N.Y. @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Nov. 3 — Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center

Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 5 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Center