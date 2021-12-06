Lauren Alaina Plans Headlining ‘Top of the World’ Tour for 2022

Lauren Alaina's got big plans next spring. The singer just announced her upcoming Top of the World Tour, which will be her first full headlining trek since her That Girl Was Me Tour in early 2020.

"After two long years, I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour," Alaina explains. "My fans have continued to support me even when we weren't able to be in the same room together. I'm on Top of the World thinking about being back onstage, face to face, with the people who got me here."

The string of shows, which kicks off in late February with a performance in Silver Spring, Md., takes its name from Alaina's Sitting Pretty on Top of the World album, which came out in September. Nashville-based rising act Spencer Crandall will join the trek as an opening act.

The tour announcement comes the same week that Alaina is releasing her book, Getting Good at Being You, which is part coming-of-age tale, part self-help. Her Top of the World Tour is a new endeavor for Alaina in that it's a partnership with size-inclusive clothing line Maurices, which operates 900 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Alaina will be styled in some Maurices outfits during the shows.

Tickets for the upcoming dates go on sale on Friday (Dec. 10).

Lauren Alaina's 2022 Top of the World Tour Dates:

Feb. 24 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 25 -- New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Feb 26 -- Warrendale, Penn. @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

March 2 -- Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall

March 3 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

March 4 -- Bethlehem, Penn. @ Steelstacks – Musikfest Café

March 10 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 11 -- Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

March 12 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

March 17 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave / Eagles Club

March 18 -- Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater

March 19 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Horseshoe Council Bluffs | Whiskey Roadhouse

March 24 -- Hobart, Ind. @ Art Theater

March 25 -- Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

March 26 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

April 7 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

April 8 -- Cedar Park, Texas @ The Haute Spot

April 9 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

April 13 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 14 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

