Son Volt Reveal Winter 2022 Tour Plans
Alt-country band Son Volt will embark on an extensive North American tour in 2022, they announced Monday (Sep. 20). The 35-date run will kick off on Jan. 14 with a performance at the Outland Ballroom in Springfield, Mo.
In July, Son Volt released Electro Melodier, their 10th studio album, born out of bandleader Jay Farrar's time in isolation during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The record, which takes its name from vintage amplifiers from the '40s and '50s, finds the band exploring themes of social unrest and long-standing relationships.
Farrar started Son Volt in 1994, after the dissolution Uncle Tupelo, an alt-country act he co-founded with Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy and that is often credited as one of the primogenitors of Americana music. The year 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of Trace, Son Volt's beloved debut album, and they had originally planned to tour in honor of the occasion.
Now, however, Son Volt's 2022 tour will take them across the country, with stops planned in Los Angeles, Calif.; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Salt Lake City, Utah, and everywhere in between. Jesse Farrar of Old Salt Union will serve as the opener at every show.
Fans can buy tickets for Son Volt's 2022 tour on the band's website. A full list of dates is below.
Son Volt's 2022 Tour Dates:
Jan. 14 – Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom
Jan. 15 – Tulsa, Okla. @ The Vanguard
Jan. 16 – Amarillo, Texas @ Hoots Pub
Jan. 17 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
Jan. 19 – Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole
Jan. 20 – Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theater
Jan. 21 – Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Jan. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
Jan. 23– San Diego, Calif. @ Casbah
Jan. 25 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chapel
Jan. 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater
Jan. 29 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune
Jan. 31 – Boise, Idaho @ Olympic
Feb. 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Commonwealth
Feb. 3 – Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater
Feb. 4 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Lulu Downstairs
Feb. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Hall
Feb. 25-26 – Evanston, Ill. @ SPACE
Feb. 28 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
March 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls
March 2 – Alexandria, Va. @ Birchmere
March 3 – York, Pa. @ Appel Center for the Arts
March 4 – Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore
March 5-6 – Woodstock, N.Y. @ Levon Helm Studios
March 8 – Fairfield, Conn. @ Warehouse
March 9 – South Orange, N.J. @ SOPAC
March 10-11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 12 – Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair
March 13 – Holyoke, Mass. @ Gateway City Arts
March 15 – Bellefontaine, Ohio @ Holland Theatre
March 16 – Ferndale, Mich. @ Magic Bag
March 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant