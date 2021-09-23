Son Volt Reveal Winter 2022 Tour Plans

Alt-country band Son Volt will embark on an extensive North American tour in 2022, they announced Monday (Sep. 20). The 35-date run will kick off on Jan. 14 with a performance at the Outland Ballroom in Springfield, Mo.

In July, Son Volt released Electro Melodier, their 10th studio album, born out of bandleader Jay Farrar's time in isolation during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The record, which takes its name from vintage amplifiers from the '40s and '50s, finds the band exploring themes of social unrest and long-standing relationships.

Farrar started Son Volt in 1994, after the dissolution Uncle Tupelo, an alt-country act he co-founded with Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy and that is often credited as one of the primogenitors of Americana music. The year 2020 marked the 25th anniversary of Trace, Son Volt's beloved debut album, and they had originally planned to tour in honor of the occasion.

Now, however, Son Volt's 2022 tour will take them across the country, with stops planned in Los Angeles, Calif.; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Salt Lake City, Utah, and everywhere in between. Jesse Farrar of Old Salt Union will serve as the opener at every show.

Fans can buy tickets for Son Volt's 2022 tour on the band's website. A full list of dates is below.

Son Volt's 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan. 14 – Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

Jan. 15 ­– Tulsa, Okla. @ The Vanguard

Jan. 16 – Amarillo, Texas @ Hoots Pub

Jan. 17 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Jan. 19 – Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole

Jan. 20 – Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theater

Jan. 21 – Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Jan. 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Jan. 23– San Diego, Calif. @ Casbah

Jan. 25 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chapel

Jan. 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater

Jan. 29 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune

Jan. 31 – Boise, Idaho @ Olympic

Feb. 1 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Commonwealth

Feb. 3 – Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

Feb. 4 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Lulu Downstairs

Feb. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Hall

Feb. 25-26 – Evanston, Ill. @ SPACE

Feb. 28 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

March 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls

March 2 – Alexandria, Va. @ Birchmere

March 3 – York, Pa. @ Appel Center for the Arts

March 4 – Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore

March 5-6 – Woodstock, N.Y. @ Levon Helm Studios

March 8 – Fairfield, Conn. @ Warehouse

March 9 – South Orange, N.J. @ SOPAC

March 10-11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 12 – Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair

March 13 – Holyoke, Mass. @ Gateway City Arts

March 15 – Bellefontaine, Ohio @ Holland Theatre

March 16 – Ferndale, Mich. @ Magic Bag

March 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant