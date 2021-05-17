Son Volt are reviving their signature blend of country, infused with folk, blues and rock, for their latest album, Electro Melodier. It will be their 10th album release.

The band has announced a July 30 release for the album, titled after the names of vintage amplifiers from the 1940s and '50s. The first track released from the album is “Reverie," which readers can hear below.

Electro Melodier serves as the follow-up to the band’s 2019 release, Union. The new album is a product of the times, with lyrics that provoke thought on topics such as the pandemic and the political divide.

“I wanted to concentrate on the melodies, which got me into music in the first place," says band founder Jay Farrar in a press release. "I wanted politics to take a backseat this time, but it always seems to find a way back in there."

Son Volt formed in 1994 after Farrar left Uncle Tupelo, a seminal alt-country group; their debut album, Trace, kicked off a career that helped define the alt-country genre. Current members of the band include founder Farrar, Mark Patterson on drums, Chris Frame on guitar, Mark Spencer (formerly of Blood Oranges) on keyboard and steel guitar, and Andrew DuPlantis on bass.

Shortly after the release of Electro Melodier, Son Volk will be heading out on tour: Ten dates in as many cities will help the band promote this latest project. Tickets for the tour are available on Son Volt’s website.

Electro Melodier is available to pre-order and pre-save now. Album details are below.

Courtesy of All Eyes Media

Son Volt, Electro Melodier Tracklist:

1. "Reverie"

2. "Arkey Blue"

3. "The Globe"

4. "Diamonds and Cigarettes"

5. "Lucky Ones"

6. "War on Misery"

7. "Living in the USA"

8. "Someday Is Now"

9. "Sweet Refrain"

10. "The Levee on Down"

11. "These Are the Times"

12. "Rebetika"

13. "The Globe / Prelude"

14. "Like You"

