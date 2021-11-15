Whiskey Myers Announce 2022 Headlining Tour

Country rockers Whiskey Myers are hitting the road, and they have a new batch of music ready to share with fans.

Beginning in February, the Texas-based group will travel up and down the eastern U.S. for 21 concert dates. The tour will kick off in Silver Spring, Md. with Drake White acting as support through March 26. Read Southall Band will join as the opening act for selected dates through April 9. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19 via WhiskeyMyers.com, but fans of the band's official fan Facebook page and newsletter subscribers can access a special presale beginning Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will coincide with the release of a new album in early 2022, giving the band time to test out their new material in front of a life audience. Additional details about the record, which was recorded during a 21-day isolation period at the band's studio, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to their upcoming tour, Whiskey Myers also announced the return of Firewater Music Festival, an event hand curated by the band. The intimate festival will be held Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 2022 near Kansas City. Tickets will be available beginning next Friday, Nov. 26. You can find more information about the festival here.

Whiskey Myers, Is A Comin’ Tour Dates:

February 16 -- The Filmore @ Silver Spring, Md. *

February 17 -- Theatre at Westbury @ Westbury, N.Y. *

February 18 -- Main Street Armory @ Rochester, N.Y. *

February 19 -- The Wellmont Theater @ Montclair, N.J. *

February 20 -- Santander Performing Arts Center | Reading, Penn. *

March 9 -- Five Flags Center @ Dubuque, Iowa *

March 10 -- The Armory @ Minneapolis, Minn. *

March 11-- DeltaPlex Arena @ Grand Rapids, Mich. *

March 12 -- Eagles Ballroom Club @ Milwaukee, Wisc. *

March 24 -- Buddy Holly Center @ Lubbock, Texas *

March 25 -- Abraham Chavex Theatre @ El Paso, Texas *

March 26 -- Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center @ Midland, Texas *

March 31-- Hobart Arena @ Troy, Ohio +

April 1-- The Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, Ill.

April 2 -- The Sylvee @ Madison, Wisc. +

April 3 -- The Louisville Palace Theater @ Louisville, Ky .+

April 5 -- Peoria Civic Center @Peoria, Ill. +

April 7 -- Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium @ Chattanooga, Tenn.

April 8 -- Appalachian Wireless Arena @ Pikeville, Ky. +

April 9 -- Township Auditorium @ Columbia, S.C. +

April 21 -- Shreveport Municipal Auditorium @ Shreveport, La.

* support from Drake White

+ support from Read Southall Band