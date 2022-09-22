Drake White and his wife, Alex, are expecting their first child together. The announcement comes at the end of a long journey that has included fertility struggles and health issues for both of them.

The Whites shared their happy news with People, opening up about the long road that led to where they are now. The couple shared they have been trying for a baby for the better part of six years, and when they didn't have luck conceiving, they turned to Nashville Fertility in 2018 to begin intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatments.

In the midst of their fertility trial, both Drake and Alex experienced life-threatening health issues. The singer collapsed onstage at a show in Roanoke, Va., in August 2019, and he was later diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM), an abnormal connection of the veins and arteries in the brain.

The couple returned to the natural route of trying to conceive in spring 2020, per People, but in October, Alex experienced a concerning health event of her own when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), a neurological disorder.

"We've been through so much," Drake says. "We've been through so much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and tested our strength."

"For six years, we have prayed for a baby and to know that God has heard our prayers is honestly overwhelming," adds Alex.

Early this year, the couple turned to in-vitro fertility (IVF) in hopes to finally start their family, and although their health struggles of the past few years have been troubling, Alex says they equipped her, in a way, for IVF.

"I do feel like in a way God was preparing me for what was going to take place with IVF," she says. "Because I had to be prepared for injections and shots and medicine and schedules and routines and doctors visits. I mean, I felt like I lived at the doctor's. It was my part-time job."

By April, the couple received news that they had seven healthy embryos, and they became pregnant in June. Alex FaceTimed Drake while he was on tour to tell him the happy update.

"I did the blood test earlier that day," she says. "I was trying to distract myself and so I went to Costco and did my shopping. Two hours later, the nurse called me while I was in Costco."

"I instantly get in the car in the parking lot and FaceTime Drake and told him that we were pregnant, and how she calculated our due date and everything," she continues. "Then we group FaceTimed his parents and my parents together, then our best friends and friends and everybody who has been praying for us and walking in this journey with us."

The couple have opted to not learn the sex of their baby, instead leaving it to be a special surprise.

"I think with all the technology in 2022, where everything's right in your hand, everything is so predictable," the country singer says. "We think this is one of life's true surprises."