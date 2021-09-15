Riley Green Announces We Out Here Arena Tour

Country singer-songwriter Riley Green has announced a headlining tour, set to kick off on Nov. 3 with a show in Athens, Ga.

The We Out Here Tour includes 15 dates — most of them in the southeast — and continues on until February of 2022. Green, who was named ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year in 2020, will have help from special guests, with Corey Smith, former The Voice contestant Kameron Marlowe and singer-songwriter Mike Ryan joining him for select dates throughout the tour.

Green spent the summer getting back into the swing of performing amid a pandemic, which prepared him for his upcoming arena tour.

"It’s been a great summer gettin’ back to playing shows and being in front of fans again," he says. "Now i’m lookin’’ forward to going into arenas this fall with Corey Smith, Mike Ryan and Kameron Marlowe."

Tickets for the We Out Here Tour will be available for presale on Sept. 17 at 10AM.

Riley Green's We Out Here Tour Dates:

Nov. 3 -- Athens, Ga. @ 440 Foundry Pavillion

Nov. 4 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Nov. 5 -- Pikesville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Nov. 6 -- Augusta, Ga. @ William B. Bell Auditorium

Jan. 6 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

Jan. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Jan. 13 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Jan. 14 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Jan. 15 -- Albany, Ga. @ Albany Civic Center

Jan. 27 -- Columbus, Ga. @ Columbus Civic Center

Jan. 28 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan. 29 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 3 -- Southhaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Feb. 4 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorpsouth Arena

Feb. 5 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium