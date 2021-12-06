Cole Swindell has announced a headlining tour for early 2022. The Down to the Bar Tour will begin on Feb. 17 in Peoria, Ill., and include dates through early April in New Hampshire.

The country hitmaker lists 16 dates on the newly-announced tour, including three in his home state of Georgia. Opening act Travis Denning ("After a Few") is also a Georgia native. Ashley Cooke will also open the tour, with tickets going on sale in most cities on either Dec. 10 or Dec. 17.

Swindell's tour news comes days after releasing "Never Say Never," a duet with Lainey Wilson. The song was country music's most added at radio earlier last week, giving both singers a good start towards what they surely hope will be another No. 1 radio airplay single. Wilson last try "Things a Man Oughta Know" hit No. 1, while Swindell has two in a row with "Love You Too Late" and "Single Saturday Night."

Cole Swindell's 2022 Down to the Bar Tour Dates:

Feb. 17 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 18 — Ralston, Neb. @ Ralston Arena

Feb. 19 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman, Arena

Feb. 24 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Feb. 25 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Feb. 26 — Spokane, Wash. @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

March 10 — Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

March 12 — August, Ga. @ William B. Bell Auditorium

March 17 — Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

March 18 — Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater

March 24 — Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

March 25 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Sanford Pentagon

March 26 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

April 1 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ del Lago Resort & Casino — The Vine

April 2 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa, @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Artist

April 3 — Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom