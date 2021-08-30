Kacey Musgraves will kick off 2022 with more than a dozen live performances during her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour. The North American tour begins on Jan. 19 in Minnesota and keeps her busy through February.

In total, 15 tour dates were announced on Monday (Aug. 30). Each stop is at an arena, including Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, where she played during her Oh, What a World Tour in October 2019. The new headlining tour draws its name from the singer's recently announced Star-Crossed album and film, both due Sept. 10. A full list of Musgraves' Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour dates can be found below. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Sept. 9 at 10AM local time.

Beginning in Saint Paul, Musgraves will hit select cities in the midwest and Canada before running along the east coast, then the southeast on her way through Texas to California. The final stop is in Los Angeles, where she filmed Star-Crossed: The Film. The singer has shared several of the 15 new songs, including "Justified."

Adrienne Raquel

Musgraves' tour is promoted by AEG Presents, which announced that only ticket holders with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the day of the show will be admitted. The new policy begins on Oct. 1. It's not clear when it will expire.

Kacey Musgraves' 2022 Star-Crossed: Unveiled U.S. Tour Dates:

Jan. 19 — Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Jan. 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Jan. 23 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan. 24 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 27 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Feb. 3 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 5 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 9 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 19 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Feb. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center