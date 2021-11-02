Lee Greenwood Announces 2022 40 Years of Hits Tour — See the Dates!
If ever the world needed a little more Lee Greenwood, it is now. And the world will get plenty of the country music legend in 2022, as Greenwood heads out on his 40 Years of Hits Tour starting in January.
“This announcement is only the beginning of what is shaping up to be a record year for us,” says Greenwood, who's exclusively sharing the big news with Taste of Country. “I have not done such a major tour in many years; normally it is one or two in a row and back home. This tour is going to have me performing at places from small to large, fair to festival, and everything in between.”
The "God Bless the USA” hitmaker has seen a career resurgence of sorts as of late, as the country continues to grapple with our differences while trying, at the same time, to come together as proud members of this nation. That anthem will have an almost certain spot on Greenwood’s setlist.
But even more so, the 40 Years of Hits Tour will focus on the multiple hits that have made Greenwood the artist he is today. With more than twenty Top 10 singles including “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands,” and “She’s Lyin’,” Greenwood has snagged a slew of Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards throughout the years. Add that to the work he has done as a philanthropist, and odds are good that this tour will be one of the feel-good events of 2022.
Earlier this year, Greenwood’s contributions to country music were recognized during the All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood, in which stars including Michael Ray, Lee Brice and the Oak Ridge Boys came together at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center to give praise for the country music singer-songwriter’s illustrious career.
Lee Greenwood, 2022 40 Years of Hits Tour Dates:
Jan. 15-18 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Country Music Cruise
Feb. 25 — Reidsville, N.C. @ Showcase Theater
Feb. 26 — Liberty, N.C. @ Showcase Theater
March 4 — Newberry, S.C. @ Opera House
March 5 –— Columbia, Tenn. @ The Mulehouse
March 9 — Plant City, Fla. @ Strawberry Fest
March 10 — Daytona, Fla. @ Full Throttle Bike Week
March 12 — Weirsdale, Fla. @ Orange Blossom Opry
March 13 — Ft Pierce, Fla. @ Sunrise Theater
March 22 — Crossville, Tenn. @ Palace Theater
March 31 — Wausau, Wisc. @ Grand Theater
April 1 — Sheboygan, Wisc. @ Weill Center
April 2 — Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Pablo Center
April 8 — Watseka, Ill. @ Watseka Theater
April 9 — St Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater
April 28 — Mayetta, Kans. @ Prairie Band Casino
April 29 — Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino
April 30 — Onamia, Minn. @ Grand Casino
May 1 — Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridgeview Center
May 12 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Pabst Theater
May 13 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Meyer Theater
May 14 — Marion, Ill. @ Civic Center
June 24 — Fredericksburg, Texas @ Rockbox Theater
July 4 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Countess
July 7 — Clayton, N.Y. @ Opera House
July 8 — Niagra Falls, N.Y. @ Bears Den Casino
July 9 — Niagra Falls, N.Y. @ Bears Den Casino
July 10 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Queen
July 11 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ American Queen
Aug. 3 — Albert Lea, Minn. @ Freeborn County Fair
Sept. 17 — Lodi, Calif. @ Grape Fest
Sept. 22 — Richfield, Utah @ RHS Theater
Sept. 23 — Cedar City, Utah @ Heritage Theater
Sept. 24 — Vernal, Utah @ Western Park Amp