Joy Oladokun’s 2022 Tour Will Be Her First as Headliner

Breakout singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun has announced the first headlining tour of her career. This coming spring, she'll travel to 25 cities across the country in support of her critically-acclaimed record In Defense of My Own Happiness.

Oladokun will kick off the run in Austin, Texas, in April, before heading up the West Coast, to multiple cities in California and the Pacific Northwest, then trekking back across the Midwest and East Coast. Nashville indie pop artist Bre Kennedy will serve as support for the entire tour.

Oladokun's full 2022 tour schedule is below. Tickets for the shows, along with her already announced support slots for R&B artist Pink Sweat$ in select venues this November, are on sale now. Fans can find more information at Oladokun's official website.

It's been an eventful few months for Oladokun, who was nominated for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards. She recently produced, arranged, sang and recorded a cover of the Who's iconic song "Who Are You" to accompany the official trailer for the new television series CSI: Vegas, and this Saturday (Oct. 23), she'll open for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit during one night of their eight-night residency at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

Joy Oladokun, 2022 Headline Tour Dates:

April 7 -- Austin, Texas @ Antone’s Nightclub#

April 8 -- Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada#

April 10 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent Ballroom#

April 11 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour#

April 13 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall#

April 15 -- Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge#

April 16 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos#

April 19 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell#

April 20 -- Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater#

April 22 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ recordBar#

April 23 -- Davenport, Iowa @ The Raccoon Motel#

April 24 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line#

April 26 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre#

April 27 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall#

April 29 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Horseshow Tavern#

May 1 -- Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair#

May 2 -- New York City @ Bowery Ballroom#

May 5 -- Holyoke, Mass. @ Gateway City Arts#

May 6 -- Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall#

May 7 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall#

May 9 -- Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage#

May 10 -- Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall#

May 11 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle#

May 13 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West#

May 14 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East#

# with special guest Bre Kennedy