The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Hannah Juanita, Joy Oladokun + More

Australia-born Nashville resident Wesley Dean laments about a surprise and unwelcome move from Adelaide to Sydney, Australia during his teen years on “Leave Adelaide Alone,” the lead track from his new album Unknown. The southern rock-infused confessional sees Dean recount the friends he’ll miss back home while also acknowledging that the move was probably the best thing that could’ve happened for his musical pursuits, singing “I’ve been back a time or two / But when I’m there all I do / Is miss the way it used to be / I can't stay / I can’t leave.” -- Matt Wickstrom