Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah, the Highwomen and others are among this year's Americana Honors & Awards nominees. The Americana Music Association unveiled the full slate of 2021 nominees on Wednesday (May 26), during a ceremony at Nashville's National Museum of African-American Music, co-hosted by Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor and Keb' Mo'.

Isbell earned three 2021 Americana Honors & Awards nominations, in the Artist, Album and Song of the Year categories. Kiah, too, earned three nods: for Song of the Year, Emerging Act of the Year and Duo/Group of the Year with Our Native Daughters.

Artist of the Year nominee Brandi Carlile and Valerie June, the latter of whom performed during the nominees announcement ceremony, each have two 2021 Americana Honors & Awards nominations. Allison Russell, another nominee ceremony performer, has two as well: one as a solo artist in Emerging Act of the Year and one as part of Our Native Daughters in Duo/Group of the Year.

The full list of 2021 Americana Honors & Awards nominees is below. Americana Music Association members vote to determine the winner of each category.

After being postponed indefinitely, then canceled and announced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, the Americana Honors & Awards are set to return on Sept. 22, 2021, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The Americana Music Association's annual AmericanaFest was also canceled and replaced with a three-day digital event in 2020, but it, too, will return in 2021.

AmericanaFest 2021 is scheduled for Sept. 22-25 and will take place at venues across Nashville. Full details will be announced in the coming months, but passes are currently available at AmericanaMusic.org.

2021 Americana Honors & Awards Winners

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Kathleen Edwards

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

Billy Strings

Duo / Group of the Year

Black Pumas

The Highwomen

Our Native Daughters

The War & Treaty

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Album of the Year

Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, Sturgill Simpson (produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson)

J.T., Steve Earle & the Dukes (produced by Steve Earle)

The Moon and the Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, Valerie June (produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice and Jack Splash)

Reunions, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (produced by Dave Cobb)

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz (produced by John Leventhal)

Song of the Year

"Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah (written by Amythyst Kiah)

"Call Me a Fool," Valerie June feat. Carla Thomas (written by Valerie June)

"Dreamsicle," Jason Isbell (written by Jason Isbell)

"I Remember Everything," John Prine (written by Pat McLoughlin and John Prine)

"Long Violent History," Tyler Childers (written by Tyler Childers)

Emerging Act of the Year

Charlie Crockett

Amythyst Kiah

Joy Oladokun

Allison Russell

Waxahatchee

Instrumentalist of the Year

Megan Coleman

Robbie Crowell

Ray Jacildo

Philip Towns

Kristin Weber

