Singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun has released a cover of the Who's "Who Are You" as part of the marketing campaign for the new TV series CSI: Vegas. Her version of the classic song — the longtime theme for the CSI brand — slows down the original, but keeps the intensity.

Oladokun produced, arranged, sang and recorded "Who Are You" to accompany the official trailer for CSI: Vegas, which will premiere on Oct. 6 on CBS. The first episode will also be available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Oladokun recently released the deluxe edition of her major-label debut album, In Defense of My Own Happiness. The special release includes all 14 songs from the original album, released in June, as well as 10 original songs from her self-produced 2020 release, In Defense of My Own Happiness (The Beginnings), and a brand-new original track, "Judas."

"They all sort of have this little theme that you can hear of me just repeating, essentially, my yes — like, saying, 'Okay, I can be queer, I can be happy, I can have some sort of spirituality or faith, I can be safe, I can be an advocate, I can be advocated for," Oladokun tells The Boot of the songs on the record. "A lot of that came through time and, like, life and watching the world to be the world."

Oladokun was recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, and on an episode of NPR's All Things Considered. She also recently debuted on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and, on Sept. 22, will compete for the Americana Music Association's 2021 Emerging Act of the Year award during the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards.

Hear Joy Oladokun's "Who Are You Cover":