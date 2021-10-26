Joy Oladokun Taps Jason Isbell for ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ Spotify Singles Cover [Listen]

Getty Images (2)

Joy Oladokun has released an emotional soft-rock cover of the Bonnie Raitt classic "I Can't Make You Love Me" as part of her first recordings for Spotify Singles.

"I’ve been a rabid consumer of Spotify Singles since their inception," says Oladokun, who was recently featured on the platform as an EQUAL Artist of the Month, Spotify's awards initiative to recognize women working in the music industry. "Being asked to do one was a dream come true."

Oladokun's version of "I Can't Make You Love Me" is available now. Check it out below:

Accompanying Oladokun's vocal talents on the track is Jason Isbell, who performs a scorching guitar solo that takes "I Can't Make You Love Me" to the next level.

"He absolutely smashed the energy and emotion of what I was trying to do," Oladokun notes. The two recently wrapped a month-long string of tour dates together — including one of Isbell's eight nights at Nashille's Ryman Auditorium, during which they performed this cover — and Oladokun has said previously that Isbell's music "made me a fundamentally different human and writer."

Oladokun's Spotify Singles release also features a new version of "Sunday," which appears on her album In Defense of My Own Happiness and delves into her experiences reckoning with her sexuality and the religious traditions she grew up in. The new version is an intimate, stripped-down rendition that leads with bass and guitar rather than the piano and percussion of the original.

The release of In Defense of My Own Happiness has been accompanied by a variety of film and TV appearances for Oladokun, including a recent cover of the Who's "Who Are You" for CSI: Vegas.

