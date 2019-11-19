Everything You Need to Know About the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Jan. 26, 2020. The annual awards show is a celebration of all things music, and that includes plenty of country, Americana, folk and roots categories, too.

Need to know what's up with the 2020 Grammy Awards? To get the where, when and how of it all, as well as information on which of your favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists will be performing and/or nominated for awards, read on.

When and Where Are the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 26. The live, televised ceremony will be preceded by the Premiere Ceremony, which is streamed online.

Where Can I Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards, the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony and the 2020 Grammy Awards Red Carpet?

The televised 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on CBS at 8PM ET. The pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, will be available to stream online via Grammy.com and CBS.com as it happens, beginning at 3:30PM ET.

Red carpet coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards will also be available on Grammy.com as well as on CBS. The fun begins early in the afternoon, to make time for all of the festivities.

Who’s Hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards and the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony?

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will host the Grammy Awards in 2020; she also hosted the event in 2019. The 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, will be hosted by Imogen Heap.

Who’s Nominated at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 20. Click here for the full list!

Who’s Going to Win at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

We'll just have to wait and see! However, we do know that, in April, John Prine will receive one of the Recording Academy's 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, The Boot wants to know our readers' winners predictions. We'll share our staff members' predictions, too, as the show draws closer.

How Does Grammy Awards Voting Work?

The Recording Academy's voting members determine each year's Grammy Awards nominees and winners through a two-ballot voting process. Click here for The Boot's primer on Grammy Awards voting.

Who’s Performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Performers for the 2020 Grammy Awards will be announced as the ceremony draws closer. Thus far, we know that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be performing together during the show, and that Bonnie Raitt will be honoring John Prine. At the Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, I'm With Her and Yola will be performing.

Who’s Presenting at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Presenters, too, will be announced as the 2020 Grammy Awards get closer. The Boot will update this story will all of the details as they're made available.

Who Will Be Attending the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The Grammy Awards are always packed full of the who's who of music. Expect to see the nominees and performers, of course -- but you never do know who'll show up!