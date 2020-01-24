POLL: Which Country Star Will Win Big at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The Recording Academy will crown its 2020 Grammy Awards winners on Sunday night (Jan. 26). Yola, Tanya Tucker and Lil Nas X are among the most prominent names in this year's list of nominees, with nods in both general field and genre-specific categories.

Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay also both earned multiple nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Deeper in the list of 80-plus Grammys categories, country and Americana fans will also notice the names of Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and many others.

A complete list of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk 2020 Grammy Awards categories and their nominees is below. Tell us by voting in the poll below which artist you think will walk away from Music's Biggest Night with the most trophies.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from Staples Center on CBS. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day and will stream online.

