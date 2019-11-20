2020 Grammy Awards: Country, Americana, Folk + Bluegrass Nominees List
The Recording Academy shared big news on Wednesday morning (Nov. 20): The organization unveiled its 2020 Grammy Awards nominees.
Yola, Tanya Tucker and Lil Nas X are among the most prominent names in the list of 2020 Grammy Awards nominees. Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay also both earned multiple nominations.
Dig a little deeper into the list -- there are 80-plus categories to peruse! -- and country and Americana fans will also notice the names of Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and many others. A complete list of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk Grammy Awards categories is below.
The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.
2020 Grammy Awards Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Nominees
Country-, Americana-, Bluegrass- and Folk-Specific Categories
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker)
"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde (Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde)
"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose)
"Some of It," Eric Church (Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson)
"Speechless," Dan + Shay (Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz)
Best Country Solo Performance
"All Your'n," Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
"The Daughters," Little Big Town
"Common," Maren Morris (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Best Americana Album
Years to Burn, Calexico and Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'
Tales of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Black Myself," Our Native Daughters (Amythyst Kiah)
"Call My Name," I'm With Her (Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins)
"Crossing to Jerusalem," Rosanne Cash (Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal)
"Faraway Look," Yola (Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter and Pat McLaughlin)
"I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More," Vince Gill (Vince Gill)
Best American Roots Performance
"Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles
"Father Mountain," Calexico and Iron & Wine
"I'm on My Way," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
"Call My Name," I'm With Her
"Faraway Look," Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can't Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
Other Categories Featuring Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Artists
Record of the Year
"Hey Ma," Bon Iver
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Seven Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album of the Year
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F--king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga (Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna)
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell)
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place," H.E.R. (Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins)
"Lover," Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F--king Rockwell," Lana Del Rey (Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi (Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman)
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo (Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit," Beyonce
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Seven Rings," Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House
"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Bill Ray Cyrus)
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Seniorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Higher," DJ Khaled (Feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend)
"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby and Gunna
"Panini," Lil Nas X
"Ballin," Mustard (Feat. Roddy Ricch)
"The London," Young Thug (Feat. J. Cole and Travis Scott)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song
"Only Jesus," Casting Crowns (Mark Hall, Bernie Herms and Matthew West)
"God Only Knows," For King & Country and Dolly Parton (Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom)
"Haven't Seen It Yet," Danny Gokey (Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse and Colby Wedgeworth)
"God's Not Done With You," Tauren Wells
"Rescue Story," Zach Williams (Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
I Know a Ghost, Crowder
Burn the Ships, For King & Country
Haven't Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey
The Elements, TobyMac
Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin
Best Roots Gospel Album
Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, Various Artists
Best Contemporary Blues Album
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs, Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Various Artists
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse, Various Artists
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Song Written for Visual Media (Award to Songwriters)
"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," Chris Stapleton (Randy Newman)
"Girl in the Movies," Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton and Linda Perry)
"I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere)
"Spirit," Beyonce (Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh)
"Suspirium," Thom Yorke (Thom Yorke)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals (Awarded to Arrangers)
"All Night Long," Jacob Collier (Feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest) (Jacob Collier)
"Jolene," Sara Gazarek (Geoff Keezer)
"Marry Me a Little," Cyrille Aimee (Cyrille Aimee and Diego Figueiredo)
"Over the Rainbow," Trisha Yearwood (Vince Mendoza)
"12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)," Esperanza Spalding (Esperanza Spalding)
Best Historical Album
The Girl From Chickasaw County -- The Complete Capitol Masters, Bobbie Gentry
The Great Comeback: Horowitz and Carnegie Hall, Vladimir Horowitz
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music, 1980-1990, Various Artists
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Pete Seeger
Woodstock: Back to the Garden -- The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Various Artists
Best Music Video
"We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers
"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
"Cellophane," FKA Twigs
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
"Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo
Country Artists With the Most Grammy Awards Wins