2020 Grammy Awards: The Boot Readers vs. Staff Predictions
On Sunday night (Jan. 26), music's biggest names will gather in Los Angeles, Calif., for Music's Biggest Night: the 2020 Grammy Awards. The all-genre awards show includes a number of of country-, Americana-, bluegrass- and folk-specific categories, which means, of course, The Boot's readers and staff members have some thoughts about potential the winners.
Yola and Tanya Tucker are among the most prominent names in the list of 2020 Grammy Awards nominees, but Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay both earned multiple nominations, too. Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and others are also Grammys nominees this year.
So, who do we think will win at the 2020 Grammy Awards? Below, you'll find both our readers' and our staff members' predictions. Check back here during the show to see how our thoughts stack up against the actual winners list.
The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Staples Center. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.
Best Country Album
Readers: While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker
Staff: Desperate Man, Eric Church
Winner: While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Readers: "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
Staff: "Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
Winner: "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
Best Country Solo Performance
Readers: "God's Country," Blake Shelton
Staff: "Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
Winner: "Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
Readers: "Speechless," Dan + Shay
Staff: "Common," Maren Morris (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Winner: "Speechless," Dan + Shay
Best Americana Album
Readers: Walk Through Fire, Yola
Staff: Walk Through Fire, Yola
Winner: Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Readers: "I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More," Vince Gill
Staff: "Black Myself," Our Native Daughters
Winner: "Call My Name," I'm With Her
Best American Roots Performance
Readers: "Faraway Look," Yola
Staff: "Faraway Look," Yola
Winner: "Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles
Best Bluegrass Album
Readers: 'Toil, Tears & Trouble', The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Staff: 'Toil, Tears & Trouble', The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Winner: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Best Folk Album
Readers: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Staff: Front Porch, Joy Williams
Winner: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
