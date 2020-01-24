On Sunday night (Jan. 26), music's biggest names will gather in Los Angeles, Calif., for Music's Biggest Night: the 2020 Grammy Awards. The all-genre awards show includes a number of of country-, Americana-, bluegrass- and folk-specific categories, which means, of course, The Boot's readers and staff members have some thoughts about potential the winners.

Yola and Tanya Tucker are among the most prominent names in the list of 2020 Grammy Awards nominees, but Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay both earned multiple nominations, too. Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and others are also Grammys nominees this year.

So, who do we think will win at the 2020 Grammy Awards? Below, you'll find both our readers' and our staff members' predictions. Check back here during the show to see how our thoughts stack up against the actual winners list.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Staples Center. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

2020 Grammy Awards: The Boot Readers vs. Staff Predictions

Best Country Album

Readers: While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

Staff: Desperate Man, Eric Church

Winner: While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Readers: "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Staff: "Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

Winner: "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best Country Solo Performance

Readers: "God's Country," Blake Shelton

Staff: "Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

Winner: "Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Readers: "Speechless," Dan + Shay

Staff: "Common," Maren Morris (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Winner: "Speechless," Dan + Shay

Best Americana Album

Readers: Walk Through Fire, Yola

Staff: Walk Through Fire, Yola

Winner: Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Readers: "I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More," Vince Gill

Staff: "Black Myself," Our Native Daughters

Winner: "Call My Name," I'm With Her

Best American Roots Performance

Readers: "Faraway Look," Yola

Staff: "Faraway Look," Yola

Winner: "Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles

Best Bluegrass Album

Readers: 'Toil, Tears & Trouble', The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Staff: 'Toil, Tears & Trouble', The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Winner: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Best Folk Album

Readers: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Staff: Front Porch, Joy Williams

Winner: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin