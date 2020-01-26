Keb' Mo' took home the award for Best Americana Album for his 2019 project, Oklahoma, at the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Jan. 26). The singer accepted the award at Staples Center during the ceremony; he accepted his trophy from host Imogen Heap.

Oklahoma is Mo''s 14th studio album to date, and features collaborations with artists such as Rosanne Cash, Taj Mahal and many more -- including the singer's wife, Robbie Brooks. From the stage on Sunday night, Mo' listed off many supporters and contributors to the project, making special mention of Cash, who duetted with him on the project's third track, "Put a Woman in Charge."

Keb' Mo' finished his acceptance speech with his acknowledgement of the honor and how speechless he felt. "This is amazing. I don't know what to say," the artists added at the end of his thanks.

Nominees in the category this year included Years to Burn by Calexico and Iron & Wine; Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham; Tales of America by J.S. Ondara and Walk Through Fire by Yola.