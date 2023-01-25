Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs to Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs will help represent the best of country and Americana music at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The two talents are among this year's list of performers revealed early this morning (Jan. 25).

Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award winner, is up for an impressive seven nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Americana Album for In These Silent Days. "You and Me on the Rock," the second single from Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings' co-produced project, is also in the running for Best Americana Performance, Best Rock Performance, and Record of the Year.

Combs snagged three nominations at this year's ceremony, including Best Country Song for "Doin' This," Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Outrunnin' Your Memory," and Best Country Album for his third studio record Growin' Up. The North Carolina native previously earned two nominations, including the coveted title of Best New Artist in 2019, but he has yet to win his first Grammy.

The pair are among an eclectic mix of nominees set to take the stage during the live telecast, which includes performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8PM ET at Los Angeles' Live from Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live on CBS and available to stream via Paramount+.