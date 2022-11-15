A full list of 2023 Grammy nominees was revealed on Tuesday (Nov. 15), with Dan + Shay on hand to help share the news via the Recording Academy's livestream announcement from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Brandi Carlile earned seven nominations for her acclaimed album In These Silent Days, including Best Americana Album and Record of the Year for "You and Me on the Rock," her collaboration with Lucius.

For the first time in his career, Zach Bryan earned a Grammy nomination for his breakout song "Something in the Orange," which is up for Best Country Solo Performance against Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson.

Lambert is up for three additional awards, including Best Country Album for Palomino and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Outrunnin' Your Memory," her collaboration with Luke Combs.

Morris' Humble Quest also earned a nomination for Best Country Album, while the record's lead single, "Circles Around This Town," is up for Best Country Song.

Bluegrass talent Molly Tuttle also has plenty to celebrate with this morning's announcements. Her record Crooked Tree earned her a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album along with a spot in the Grammys' coveted all-genre Best New Artist category.

This year's nominations included the debut of multiple categories and awards, including the all-genre Songwriter of the Year award. Accomplished songwriter Laura Veltz, who has penned tracks for Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen, Ryan Hurd and Mickey Guyton, earned a nomination for that honor.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on April 3, 2023. They'll broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 PM to 11:30 PM EST.

2023 Grammy Awards Nominees (Country + Americana):

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory," Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You — Revisited," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"Going Where the Lonely Go," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Circles Around This Town," Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This," Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)," Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was a Cowboy," Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die," Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Palomino , Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days , Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way , Dr. John

Good to Be... , Keb' Mo'

Raise the Roof, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Just Like That..., Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bright Star," Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

"Forever," Sheryl Crow and Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

"High and Lonesome," T Bone Burnett and Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant and Alison Krauss)

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

"Prodigal Daughter," Tim O'Brien and Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell)

"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius)

Best American Roots Performance

"Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)," Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton

"Life According to Raechel," Madison Cunningham

"Oh Betty," Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin' Ground," Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

"Prodigal Daughter," Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward the Fray, The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud, The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain, Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside, Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Folk Album

Spellbound, Judy Collins

Revealer, Madison Cunningham

The Light at the End of the Line, Janis Ian

Age of Apathy, Aoife O'Donovan

Hell on Church Street, Punch Brothers

Songwriter of the Year (All-Genre Award)

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Song of the Year (All-Genre Award)

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That"

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Gayle, "ABCDEFU"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only, Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor and Ben Winston, video producers

Our World , Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger and Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 , Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson and Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance), Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Stillz, video directors

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, Various Artists; Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart and Ryan Suffern, video producers

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young and Crazy Horse; Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer