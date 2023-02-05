Country Music Stars Dazzle at the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

The country stars turned out in style for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Before the kick off of the 65th installment of the award show, some of country music's biggest names took a moment to strut their stuff on the red carpet.

Brandi Carlile dazzled in a high contrast suit, Ashley McBryde turned heads in a showstopping full length black gown and Maren Morris walked the carpet with her co-nominee and husband Ryan Hurd.

The most nominated country artist, Miranda Lambert, represented the genre well with her usual attention to detail and trademark style. The singer opted for a blinged out ensemble complete with rhinestone embellishments and fringe that harkened back to traditional country wear without being too on the nose.

The 65th Grammy Awards took place Sunday night (Feb. 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Read on below to see some of the best looks from the night.