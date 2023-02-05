2023 Grammy Awards: The Winners List
The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place today (Feb. 5), and Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson are among the early winners of the evening.
Carlile kicked off the night by earning the trophies for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Broken Horses." Nelson nudged out Zach Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini to snag the award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 2022 rendition of "Live Forever."
A full list of country, Americana, folk and bluegrass-focused 2023 Grammy Awards categories, as well as other categories featuring country and Americana nominees, is below. Winners are noted in bold and will be updated as the night unfolds.
2023 Grammy Awards Winners & Nominees
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson -- WINNER
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Circles Around This Town," Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Doin’ This," Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)," Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"If I Was a Cowboy," Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die," Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
"‘Til You Can’t," Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) -- WINNER
Best Country Solo Performance
"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini
"Something In The Orange," Zach Bryan
"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris
"Live Forever," Willie Nelson -- WINNER
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
"Midnight Rider’s Prayer," Brothers Osborne
"Outrunnin’ Your Memory," Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
"Does He Love You – Revisited," Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde -- WINNER
"Going Where The Lonely Go," Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile -- WINNER
Things Happen That Way, Dr. John
Good To Be…, Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That…, Bonnie Raitt
Best Americana Performance
Eric Alexandrakis, "Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)"
Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett, "There You Go Again"
Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin, "The Message"
Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"
Bonnie Raitt, "Made Up Mind" -- WINNER
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Bright Star," Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
"Forever," Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
"High And Lonesome," T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) -- WINNER
"Prodigal Daughter," Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
"You And Me On The Rock," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best American Roots Performance
"Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)," Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
"Life According To Raechel," Madison Cunningham
"Oh Betty," Fantastic Negrito
"Stompin’ Ground," Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band -- WINNER
"Prodigal Daughter," Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
The Infamous Stringdusters, Toward the Fray
Del McCoury Band, Almost Proud
Peter Rowan, Calling You From My Mountain
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Crooked Tree -- WINNER
Yonder Mountain String Band, Get Yourself Outside
Best Folk Album
Judy Collins, Spellbound
Madison Cunningham, Revealer -- WINNER
Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line
Aoife O'Donovan, Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers, Hell on Church Street
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy -- WINNER
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Beyoncé - Break My Soul"
Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That" -- WINNER
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Gayle, "ABCDEFU"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"
Record of the Year
Abba, “Don’t Shut Me Down"
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul"
Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous"
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius, “You and Me on the Rock"
Doja Cat, “Woman"
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit"
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Lizzo, “About Damn Time" -- WINNER
Harry Styles, “As It Was"
Album of the Year
ABBA, Voyage
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo, Special
Harry Styles, Harry's House -- WINNER
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival -- WINNER
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
WINNER: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny -- WINNER
Eric Gales - Crown
North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board -- WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Doe - So Good
For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future -- WINNER
Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe - When I Pray
Erica Campbell - Positive
WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom -- WINNER
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett - Get Up
Best Historical Album
Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...
Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) -- WINNER
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) -- WINNER
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman - Big Mess
The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83 -- WINNER
They Might Be Giants - Book
Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Best Recording Package
Fann - Telos
Soporus - Divers
Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning -- WINNER
Underoath - Voyeurist
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis - Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical -- WINNER
Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk - El Alimento
Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
Rosalía - Motomami -- WINNER
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Fonseca - Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros -- WINNER
Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
Burna Boy - Love, Damini
Masa Takumi - Sakura -- WINNER
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe -- WINNER
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling -- WINNER
Koffee - Gifted
Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul - Scorcha
Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
Wet Leg - Wet Leg -- WINNER
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence and the Machine - King
Wet Leg - Chaise Longue -- WINNER
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 -- WINNER
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses -- WINNER
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Best Metal Performance
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules -- WINNER
Turnstile - Blackout
Best Rock Performance
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses -- WINNER
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 -- WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U -- WINNER
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 -- WINNER
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III -- WINNER
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry - Operation Funk
Moonchild - Starfuit
Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights -- WINNER
Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
Terrace Martin - Drones
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa -- WINNER
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs -- WINNER
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove - Music Is History
Viola Davis - Finding Me -- WINNER
Best Children’s Music Album
Alphabet Rockers - The Movement -- WINNER
Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts - Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Michael Bublé - Higher -- WINNER
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra -- WINNER
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1 -- WINNER
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
Samara Joy - Linger Awhile -- WINNER
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On
John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana - Falling
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species -- WINNER
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror - White Sun -- WINNER
Paul Avgerinos - Joy
Will Ackerman - Positano Songs
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version) -- WINNER
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole - Let It Happen
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Danny Elfman - Main Titles
Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple -- WINNER
Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI
Best Instrumental Composition
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge -- WINNER
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides -- WINNER
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Baynk - Adolescence
Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry Styles - Harry’s House -- WINNER
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) -- WINNER
Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul -- WINNER
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin - Old World
Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök -- WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Germaine Franco - Encanto -- WINNER
Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino - The Batman
Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists - Elvis
Various Artists - Encanto -- WINNER
Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists - West Side Story