2023 Grammy Awards: The Winners List

The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place today (Feb. 5), and Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson are among the early winners of the evening.

Carlile kicked off the night by earning the trophies for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Broken Horses." Nelson nudged out Zach Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini to snag the award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 2022 rendition of "Live Forever."

A full list of country, Americana, folk and bluegrass-focused 2023 Grammy Awards categories, as well as other categories featuring country and Americana nominees, is below. Winners are noted in bold and will be updated as the night unfolds.

2023 Grammy Awards Winners & Nominees

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson -- WINNER

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Circles Around This Town," Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin’ This," Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)," Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was a Cowboy," Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die," Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"‘Til You Can’t," Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) -- WINNER

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In The Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson -- WINNER

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider’s Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin’ Your Memory," Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You – Revisited," Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde -- WINNER

"Going Where The Lonely Go," Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile -- WINNER

Things Happen That Way, Dr. John

Good To Be…, Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That…, Bonnie Raitt

Best Americana Performance

Eric Alexandrakis, "Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)"

Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett, "There You Go Again"

Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin, "The Message"

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"

Bonnie Raitt, "Made Up Mind" -- WINNER

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bright Star," Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

"Forever," Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

"High And Lonesome," T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) -- WINNER

"Prodigal Daughter," Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

"You And Me On The Rock," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best American Roots Performance

"Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)," Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

"Life According To Raechel," Madison Cunningham

"Oh Betty," Fantastic Negrito

"Stompin’ Ground," Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band -- WINNER

"Prodigal Daughter," Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray, The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud, The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain, Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- WINNER

Get Yourself Outside, Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Folk Album

Spellbound, Judy Collins

Revealer, Madison Cunningham -- WINNER

The Light At The End Of The Line, Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy, Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street, Punch Brothers

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy -- WINNER

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé - Break My Soul"

Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That" -- WINNER

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Gayle, "ABCDEFU"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"

Record of the Year

Abba, “Don’t Shut Me Down"

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul"

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous"

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius, “You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat, “Woman"

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit"

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, “About Damn Time" -- WINNER

Harry Styles, “As It Was"

Album of the Year

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry's House -- WINNER

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man

Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival -- WINNER

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance

WINNER: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny -- WINNER

Eric Gales - Crown

North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down

WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board -- WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe - So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future -- WINNER

Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe - When I Pray

Erica Campbell - Positive

WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom -- WINNER

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Best Historical Album

Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...

Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) -- WINNER

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) -- WINNER

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman - Big Mess

The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83 -- WINNER

They Might Be Giants - Book

Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Recording Package

Fann - Telos

Soporus - Divers

Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning -- WINNER

Underoath - Voyeurist

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis - Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical -- WINNER

Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk - El Alimento

Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno - Alegoría

Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen

Rosalía - Motomami -- WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros -- WINNER

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

Burna Boy - Love, Damini

Masa Takumi - Sakura -- WINNER

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe -- WINNER

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling -- WINNER

Koffee - Gifted

Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul - Scorcha

Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

Wet Leg - Wet Leg -- WINNER

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue -- WINNER

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 -- WINNER

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses -- WINNER

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Best Metal Performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules -- WINNER

Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rock Performance

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses -- WINNER

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 -- WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U -- WINNER

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 -- WINNER

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III -- WINNER

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights -- WINNER

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa -- WINNER

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs -- WINNER

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove - Music Is History

Viola Davis - Finding Me -- WINNER

Best Children’s Music Album

Alphabet Rockers - The Movement -- WINNER

Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts - Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher -- WINNER

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra -- WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1 -- WINNER

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty

Samara Joy - Linger Awhile -- WINNER

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On

John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana - Falling

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species -- WINNER

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror - White Sun -- WINNER

Paul Avgerinos - Joy

Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version) -- WINNER

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman - Main Titles

Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple -- WINNER

Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Best Instrumental Composition

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge -- WINNER

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides -- WINNER

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk - Adolescence

Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry Styles - Harry’s House -- WINNER

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) -- WINNER

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul -- WINNER

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin - Old World

Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök -- WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco - Encanto -- WINNER

Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino - The Batman

Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists - Elvis

Various Artists - Encanto -- WINNER

Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists - West Side Story