Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Solo Performance at 2020 Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson has added another award to his collection. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, the singer took home the trophy for Best Country Solo Performance for his work on "Ride Me Back Home."

Nelson was not on hand to accept his award. The song, however, comes off of and is the title track for Ride Me Back Home, which he released in the summer of 2019 via Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. The title track was written by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Sonny Throckmorton, his daughter, Debby Throckmorton, Joe Manuel and Lucinda Hinton. "Ride Me Back Home" is a soaring story song that was inspired by the dozens of rescue horses that roam freely across Nelson's ranch in Luck, Texas.

Ride Me Back Home completed a trilogy of Buddy Cannon-produced Nelson albums focused on mortality. The trio began with the release of 2017's God's Problem Child and continued with 2018's Last Man Standing.

Other nominees for Best Country Solo Performance included Tyler Childers' "All Your'n," Ashley McBryde's "Girl Goin' Nowhere," Blake Shelton's"God's Country," and Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now."