Tanya Tucker Wins Best Country Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Tanya Tucker has taken home the trophy for Best Country Album for While I'm Livin at the 2020 Grammy Awards, in a category that showcased longtime legends among relative newcomer stars within the genre. It was the second win for Tucker on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 26), and followed on the heels of her win for Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now," which she co-wrote with Brandi Carlile.

Tucker insisted that Carlile and Shooter Jennings (who co-produced the album) join her on stage as she accepted the award. The country legend said that there were no words for how deeply honored she felt. Carlile stepped in after Tucker relayed the story of her reluctance to record the album. In fact, it was Carlile and Jennings who convinced Tucker to tackle the project, which has now resulted in two Grammy wins for Tucker. Carlile told the audience that Tucker's hesitation came after the loss of both of her parents.

"She thought there was more life behind her than in front of her, that is not true." Carlile shared with the audience, to warm applause.

The competition was impressive in all country categories this year. Also nominated in the Best Country Album category was Reba McEntire's Stronger Than the Truth, Eric Church's Desperate Man, the Pistol Annies' Interstate Gospel and Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road.

The 2020 Grammy Awards aired live from LA's Staples Center on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony took place earlier in the day and streamed online. Non-country 2020 Grammy Awards performers included Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run-D.M.C. and more.