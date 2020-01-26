Tanya Tucker’s ‘Bring My Flowers Now’ Named Best Country Song at 2020 Grammy Awards

After 14 nominations, Tanya Tucker brought her first Grammy home on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 26). The country legend's "Bring My Flowers Now" was named Best Country Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Tucker started her acceptance speech off by acknowledging that she has been part of the country music world for almost 50 years -- and after all of the time doing what she loves, Tucker was, of course, happy to have been honored with a Grammy. The country star concluded her speech by encouraging other people, especially women, to strive for greatness "no matter how young, or how old you are. Never stop following your dreams."

The songwriting process for "Bring My Flowers Now" started when Brandi Carlile -- who co-produced Tucker's newest album, While I'm Livin', with Shooter Jennings -- suggested that they finally "write the song [Tucker] had been trying to write for 30 years." While Tucker was initially daunted by the massive task, the track actually came pretty easily -- and taught her an important lesson about not being too fanatical about perfection in her music. Carlile and her collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, were onstage with Tucker for her win on Sunday.

Dozens of Grammys will be handed out during the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, before the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast begins at 8PM ET on CBS. A few of the Grammys' major categories, as well as a number of high-profile performances, will make up the live show, which is being hosted by Alicia Keys.