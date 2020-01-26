Sara Bareilles Wins Best American Roots Performance at 2020 Grammy Awards

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles was awarded Best American Roots Performance for her song, "Saint Honesty," during the premiere ceremony at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26). The category honors musical achievements within the field of American roots music, including Americana, bluegrass and folk.

"Saint Honesty" was the second single from her sixth studio album Amidst the Chaos, produced by T Bone Burnett, which came out in April 2019. The album was her first foray into roots music. The soulful song was co-written with Lori McKenna, whose credits include many country top hits and a track from the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

She has been nominated for Grammy Awards previously for her work in pop and musical theater, specifically for writing songs for Broadway musical Waitress, but this is her first time winning.

Also nominated in the category were Calexico and Iron & Wine for "Father Mountain," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi for "I'm on My Way," Best American Roots Song winners I'm With Her for "Call My Name" and Yola, who racked up four nominations this year and performed, for "Faraway Look."